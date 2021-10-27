Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) Shares Gap Down to $12.73

Shares of Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $12.73, but opened at $12.09. Gossamer Bio shares last traded at $12.56, with a volume of 1,401 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have commented on GOSS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research report on Monday, October 18th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Gossamer Bio in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gossamer Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.20.

The firm has a market capitalization of $968.92 million, a PE ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 13.91 and a current ratio of 13.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.28.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.04). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gossamer Bio, Inc. will post -3.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Laura Carter sold 2,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $29,118.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOSS. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Gossamer Bio in the first quarter worth $26,576,000. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its position in Gossamer Bio by 182.9% in the second quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,276,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,369,000 after acquiring an additional 825,566 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its position in Gossamer Bio by 181.3% in the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,261,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,240,000 after acquiring an additional 812,728 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Gossamer Bio by 1,372.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 607,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,934,000 after acquiring an additional 566,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC grew its position in Gossamer Bio by 66.2% in the first quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 582,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,392,000 after acquiring an additional 232,111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.03% of the company’s stock.

Gossamer Bio, Inc engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology. Its primary product candidate, GB001, is intended for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma and other allergic conditions.

