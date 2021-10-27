Gourmet Galaxy Hits Market Capitalization of $445,622.58 (GUM)

Gourmet Galaxy (CURRENCY:GUM) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 26th. Gourmet Galaxy has a total market cap of $445,622.58 and $123,122.00 worth of Gourmet Galaxy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Gourmet Galaxy has traded 14.9% lower against the US dollar. One Gourmet Galaxy coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000221 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Gourmet Galaxy alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.39 or 0.00054831 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001642 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00002991 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.39 or 0.00215757 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00005104 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $63.66 or 0.00104537 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00011867 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Gourmet Galaxy

Gourmet Galaxy is a coin. It launched on January 30th, 2021. Gourmet Galaxy’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,312,145 coins. Gourmet Galaxy’s official Twitter account is @gourmetfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “GUM Token is our ERC-20 utility token, built on top of the Ethereum Blockchain with support for Polkadot Parachains coming in the near future. It is a vital part of Gourmet Galaxy, with a mechanism that is designed to give it value intrinsically tied to the Gourmet Galaxy Platform. “

Gourmet Galaxy Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gourmet Galaxy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gourmet Galaxy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gourmet Galaxy using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gourmet Galaxy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gourmet Galaxy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.