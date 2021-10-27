Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) Trading 4.8% Higher

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GRCL)’s share price traded up 4.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.04 and last traded at $11.00. 814 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 120,256 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gracell Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gracell Biotechnologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

The firm has a market cap of $706.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 16.05 and a quick ratio of 16.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.40 and its 200-day moving average is $12.70.

Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.08). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies by 123.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $265,000. 30.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL)

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily discovers and develops cell therapies for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China. Its lead product candidates include GC012F, a FasTCAR-enabled dual BCMA- and CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma; GC019F, a FasTCAR-enabled CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL), as well as in preclinical stage for the treatment of relapsed or refractory (r/r) B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (B-NHL); and GC027, a TruUCAR-enabled CD7-directed allogeneic CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult T cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

