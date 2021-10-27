Grand City Properties S.A. (FRA:GYC) Receives €24.73 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Grand City Properties S.A. (FRA:GYC) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €24.73 ($29.09).

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Nord/LB set a €23.00 ($27.06) target price on Grand City Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €26.00 ($30.59) target price on Grand City Properties in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €27.00 ($31.76) target price on Grand City Properties in a report on Monday, August 16th. Barclays set a €23.50 ($27.65) target price on Grand City Properties in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €25.80 ($30.35) target price on Grand City Properties in a report on Tuesday, September 21st.

Get Grand City Properties alerts:

Shares of Grand City Properties stock traded up €0.04 ($0.05) on Friday, hitting €22.40 ($26.35). The stock had a trading volume of 182,546 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €22.62 and a 200 day moving average of €22.64. Grand City Properties has a twelve month low of €16.61 ($19.54) and a twelve month high of €20.14 ($23.69).

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in North Rhine-Westphalia and Berlin; metropolitan regions of Dresden, Leipzig, and Halle; and the cities in the north of Germany, Bremen, Hamburg, and Hannover, as well as other urban centers, such as Nuremberg, Munch, Mannheim, Frankfurt, and London.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Grand City Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand City Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.