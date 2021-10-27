Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 3.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share.

Shares of Graphic Packaging stock opened at $20.33 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.73. The company has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Graphic Packaging has a 52 week low of $13.14 and a 52 week high of $20.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.79%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GPK. Mizuho began coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird raised Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on Graphic Packaging in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.64.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Graphic Packaging stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 41.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 965,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 282,968 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.31% of Graphic Packaging worth $17,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Co provides paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

