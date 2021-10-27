Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund LLC (OTCMKTS:GDLC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund LLC (OTCMKTS:GDLC) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a decline of 98.7% from the September 30th total of 423,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 825,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

GDLC stock traded down 2.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting 32.03. The company had a trading volume of 248,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,166. Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund has a 52 week low of 12.80 and a 52 week high of 73.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of 38.86.

