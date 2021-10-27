Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $1.27 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) – Piper Sandler decreased their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Great Southern Bancorp in a report issued on Sunday, October 24th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $1.27 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.33. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Great Southern Bancorp’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.18 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.60 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday.

GSBC opened at $56.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.59. Great Southern Bancorp has a 1 year low of $38.81 and a 1 year high of $60.54. The stock has a market cap of $761.95 million, a P/E ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 0.97.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.17. Great Southern Bancorp had a net margin of 28.54% and a return on equity of 11.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GSBC. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Great Southern Bancorp during the first quarter worth $241,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Great Southern Bancorp by 53.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 3,616 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Great Southern Bancorp by 6.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 230,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,055,000 after acquiring an additional 13,173 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in Great Southern Bancorp by 163.4% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 5,708 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Great Southern Bancorp during the first quarter worth $219,000. Institutional investors own 48.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP John M. Bugh sold 1,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.93, for a total value of $94,356.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 24.27% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This is a boost from Great Southern Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. Great Southern Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 34.20%.

Great Southern Bancorp Company Profile

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers residential and commercial real estate loans, construction loans, commercial business loans and consumer loans. The company was founded in July 1989 and is headquartered in Springfield, MO.

