Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $64.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.08% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. is a financial holding company which owned directly all of the stock of Great Southern Bank and other non-banking subsidiaries. “

Shares of NASDAQ GSBC opened at $56.10 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $761.95 million, a P/E ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 0.97. Great Southern Bancorp has a 1 year low of $38.81 and a 1 year high of $60.54.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.17. Great Southern Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 28.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Great Southern Bancorp will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP John M. Bugh sold 1,817 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.93, for a total value of $94,356.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 24.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Simmons Bank grew its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 290.2% in the third quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 171,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,397,000 after purchasing an additional 127,500 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 25.5% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 6,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 16.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 33,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 4,724 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 199.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after acquiring an additional 24,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 2.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 31,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. 48.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Great Southern Bancorp

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers residential and commercial real estate loans, construction loans, commercial business loans and consumer loans. The company was founded in July 1989 and is headquartered in Springfield, MO.

