Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. Has $2.45 Million Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 202 shares during the quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in The Southern were worth $2,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SO. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Southern by 16.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 499,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,043,000 after buying an additional 70,916 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Southern in the first quarter valued at approximately $821,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Southern by 3.2% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Southern by 33.8% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 3,438 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Southern by 27.2% in the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SO shares. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of The Southern from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of The Southern from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Guggenheim raised shares of The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of The Southern from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.31.

NYSE SO traded down $0.58 on Wednesday, hitting $62.70. 71,295 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,972,981. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.67 and its 200 day moving average is $64.04. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $56.69 and a 52 week high of $67.54. The company has a market capitalization of $66.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.45.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The Southern had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. Analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.23%.

In related news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.34, for a total value of $112,595.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total transaction of $452,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,089 shares in the company, valued at $1,814,830.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 89,747 shares of company stock worth $5,969,659. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

