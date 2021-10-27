Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. Raises Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 23.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 340,795 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,455 shares during the quarter. Devon Energy accounts for 1.8% of Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. owned 0.05% of Devon Energy worth $9,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 17.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,988,637 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $116,429,000 after acquiring an additional 580,075 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the second quarter valued at about $207,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 9,886.5% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 263,943 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,385,000 after acquiring an additional 261,300 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the second quarter valued at about $611,000. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the second quarter valued at about $962,000. Institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

DVN stock traded down $1.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.05. 203,412 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,022,559. Devon Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $7.73 and a 52-week high of $41.98. The stock has a market cap of $27.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 230.62, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 3.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.05 and its 200 day moving average is $28.28.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Devon Energy had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. This represents a yield of 1.7%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -488.89%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $38.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Devon Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Devon Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.17.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

