Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. Raises Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 16.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,088 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MRK. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth $784,989,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1,324.3% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 10,145,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,028,000 after purchasing an additional 9,433,323 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 14,306,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,584,000 after purchasing an additional 4,628,832 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,357,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,532,000 after purchasing an additional 4,165,565 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,289,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,832,086 shares during the period. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $81.77. 310,821 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,276,028. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $206.99 billion, a PE ratio of 37.56, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.41. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.89 and a twelve month high of $85.60.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.31. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 50.93% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MRK. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Truist Securities began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.79 target price on the stock. Truist began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $92.00 target price (up from $86.00) on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Sunday, October 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.28.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

