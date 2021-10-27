Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. Sells 115 Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 0.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $1,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 86.1% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 26,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after acquiring an additional 12,485 shares in the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Robert Half International in the second quarter worth $216,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Robert Half International by 9.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,110,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $98,773,000 after purchasing an additional 93,521 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Robert Half International by 152,966.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 18,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its holdings in Robert Half International by 136.0% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 142,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,650,000 after purchasing an additional 81,947 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

RHI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Robert Half International from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Truist increased their price objective on Robert Half International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Robert Half International from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.71.

Shares of NYSE:RHI traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $111.75. 13,348 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 895,467. Robert Half International Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.29 and a 52 week high of $114.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.90. The company has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a PE ratio of 29.27, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.60.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 35.42% and a net margin of 7.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Robert Half International Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.30%.

In related news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.99, for a total transaction of $1,009,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 258,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,076,223.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

