Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. Sells 25 Shares of RH (NYSE:RH)

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. lowered its holdings in RH (NYSE:RH) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25 shares during the period. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in RH were worth $832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RH. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in RH in the second quarter valued at $693,140,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RH during the 1st quarter worth about $186,193,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of RH during the 1st quarter worth about $87,060,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of RH by 82.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 302,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,101,000 after buying an additional 136,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbrook Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of RH during the 2nd quarter worth about $83,105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RH shares. Cowen raised their target price on shares of RH from $750.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of RH from $725.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of RH from $770.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of RH from $725.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of RH from $660.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $730.33.

RH stock traded down $5.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $653.52. The stock had a trading volume of 7,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,672. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. RH has a 52 week low of $330.64 and a 52 week high of $744.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $681.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $667.69.

RH (NYSE:RH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $8.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.58 by $1.90. RH had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 131.27%. The firm had revenue of $989.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $972.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that RH will post 25.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About RH

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

