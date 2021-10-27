GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) Hits New 12-Month High at $12.35

Shares of GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.35 and last traded at $12.24, with a volume of 12394 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.22.
GSKY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens raised shares of GreenSky from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of GreenSky from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. TheStreet raised shares of GreenSky from an “e+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GreenSky from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.08.
The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.59 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.31.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shapiro Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of GreenSky by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 7,842,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,546,000 after purchasing an additional 817,436 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GreenSky by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,041,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,531,000 after purchasing an additional 16,767 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GreenSky by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,221,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,130,000 after purchasing an additional 242,510 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of GreenSky by 223.8% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,153,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of GreenSky by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 1,814,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,071,000 after purchasing an additional 75,947 shares during the last quarter. 31.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
GreenSky Company Profile (NASDAQ:GSKY)
GreenSky, Inc is a technology company. It operates as a lending platform that enables retailers, health-care providers and home contractors to offer loans to their customers. The company was founded by David Zalik in 2006 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.
