GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) Hits New 12-Month High at $12.35

Shares of GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.35 and last traded at $12.24, with a volume of 12394 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.22.

GSKY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens raised shares of GreenSky from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of GreenSky from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. TheStreet raised shares of GreenSky from an “e+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GreenSky from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.08.

Get GreenSky alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.59 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.31.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $136.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.63 million. GreenSky had a net margin of 5.50% and a negative return on equity of 20.39%. Analysts anticipate that GreenSky, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shapiro Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of GreenSky by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 7,842,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,546,000 after purchasing an additional 817,436 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GreenSky by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,041,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,531,000 after purchasing an additional 16,767 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GreenSky by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,221,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,130,000 after purchasing an additional 242,510 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of GreenSky by 223.8% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,153,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of GreenSky by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 1,814,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,071,000 after purchasing an additional 75,947 shares during the last quarter. 31.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GreenSky Company Profile (NASDAQ:GSKY)

GreenSky, Inc is a technology company. It operates as a lending platform that enables retailers, health-care providers and home contractors to offer loans to their customers. The company was founded by David Zalik in 2006 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Story: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for GreenSky Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenSky and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.