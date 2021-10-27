Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 17,619 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 334,095 shares.The stock last traded at $29.51 and had previously closed at $30.58.

Several research firms have commented on GDYN. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Grid Dynamics from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Grid Dynamics from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Grid Dynamics in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Grid Dynamics from $19.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Grid Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.50.

The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.11 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.95.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $47.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.88 million. Grid Dynamics had a positive return on equity of 9.48% and a negative net margin of 6.55%. As a group, analysts expect that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Yueou Wang sold 80,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total value of $2,060,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Shuo Zhang sold 10,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.63, for a total value of $316,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,193 shares in the company, valued at $575,444.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 237,514 shares of company stock worth $6,690,563. Corporate insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GDYN. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Grid Dynamics by 604,155.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 725,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,897,000 after purchasing an additional 724,987 shares in the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC boosted its position in Grid Dynamics by 206.1% during the second quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 542,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,152,000 after purchasing an additional 365,195 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Grid Dynamics during the first quarter worth $5,564,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Grid Dynamics during the second quarter worth $3,592,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Grid Dynamics by 28.5% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 958,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,400,000 after purchasing an additional 212,437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.25% of the company’s stock.

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides digital engineering and information technology services. Its core business is to deliver focused and complex technical consulting, software design, development, testing and internet service operations. The company also helps organizations become more agile and create innovative digital products and experiences through its deep expertise in emerging technology, such as AI, data science, cloud computing, big data and DevOps, lean software development practices and a performance product culture.

