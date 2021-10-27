Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. is a financial services group. It provides a comprehensive range of financial services and products ranging from traditional banking services, such as making loans and taking deposits, to pension and severance fund management. The company also provides general purpose loans, foreign exchange services, documentation services, guarantees, auto financing, payroll loans, and credit cards, as well as various deposit and basic treasury products. It provides fiduciary services; merchandise storage and deposit, customs agency, cargo management, and merchandise distribution; brokerage services, fund management, portfolio management, securities management, and capital markets consulting services; and investment banking, treasury, and private banking services. Grupo Aval Acciones Y Valores S.A. is based in Bogotá, Colombia. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Grupo Santander lowered Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th.

Shares of AVAL opened at $6.09 on Tuesday. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a 12-month low of $4.40 and a 12-month high of $7.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.79.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 11.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.0212 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores’s payout ratio is 44.07%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVAL. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,054,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,927,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the 1st quarter worth approximately $495,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 209.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,067 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 10,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $238,000. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA engages in the provision of financial services and products. It operates through the following segments: Banco de Bogota, Banco de Occidente, Banco AV Villas, Banco Popular, Corficolombiana, and Other. The Banco de Bogota segment offers banking services and products. The Banco de Occidente segment focuses on the corporate customers, government and government-owned entities, and retail customers.

