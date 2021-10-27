Grupo Comercial Chedraui, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GCHEF) Short Interest Update

Grupo Comercial Chedraui, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GCHEF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,100 shares, an increase of 47,000.0% from the September 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Grupo Comercial Chedraui stock remained flat at $$1.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.44. Grupo Comercial Chedraui has a 1-year low of $1.57 and a 1-year high of $1.93.
Grupo Comercial Chedraui Company Profile
