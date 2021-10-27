Grupo Comercial Chedraui, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GCHEF) Short Interest Update

Grupo Comercial Chedraui, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GCHEF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,100 shares, an increase of 47,000.0% from the September 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Grupo Comercial Chedraui stock remained flat at $$1.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.44. Grupo Comercial Chedraui has a 1-year low of $1.57 and a 1-year high of $1.93.

Grupo Comercial Chedraui Company Profile

Grupo Comercial Chedraui, SAB. de C.V. operates selfÂ-service stores. The company operates through three segments: Retail in Mexico, Retail in the United States, and Real Estate. Its stores sell electronic goods, perishables, cloths, groceries, and general merchandise. The company also leases commercial space to third parties; and operates and maintains shopping centers.

