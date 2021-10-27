Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Shares Acquired by Echo Street Capital Management LLC

Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) by 285.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,541 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,103 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 3,333.3% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 214.0% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the first quarter worth about $74,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 37.1% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 182.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Guardant Health alerts:

GH stock opened at $114.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $116.66 and a 200-day moving average of $124.52. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.66 and a 12-month high of $181.07. The company has a current ratio of 19.57, a quick ratio of 19.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.37 and a beta of 0.51.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.09). Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 116.99% and a negative return on equity of 37.35%. The company had revenue of $92.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.63 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.78, for a total transaction of $640,334.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 14,802 shares of company stock valued at $1,715,453 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

GH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Guardant Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. TheStreet raised Guardant Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Guardant Health from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Guardant Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.50.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

Recommended Story: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.