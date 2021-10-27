HackenAI (HAI) Price Hits $0.0075 on Major Exchanges

HackenAI (CURRENCY:HAI) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 27th. HackenAI has a market cap of $344,985.28 and $42,302.00 worth of HackenAI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HackenAI coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0075 or 0.00000082 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, HackenAI has traded down 6.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.50 or 0.00070347 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 43.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.08 or 0.00071328 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.00 or 0.00096617 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $59,240.94 or 1.00410008 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,973.49 or 0.06734844 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002586 BTC.

HackenAI Coin Profile

HackenAI launched on April 29th, 2020. HackenAI’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,941,003 coins. HackenAI’s official Twitter account is @hackenclub and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for HackenAI is medium.com/@hackenAI . HackenAI’s official website is hacken.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Hacken was founded in 2017 in Kyiv, Ukraine by security specialists and hackers to deliver cybersecurity solutions to companies and individuals. Now Hacken is a cybersecurity consulting company with an essential focus on blockchain security. Hacken Cybersecurity Services is a part of Hacken Group, including CER.live, HackenAI, and HackenProof. Hacken’s HAI Token is a native utility token that powers virtually all of the activities within the Hacken Ecosystem. The Hacken Token can be used for discounted HackenAI subscription fees, acquisition of Hacken Club membership, and even purchasing corporate and crypto exchanges cybersecurity services within the Hacken Ecosystem. The original HKN ERC-20 token has now been converted into HAI and is no longer tradable on cryptocurrency exchanges. To swap ERC20 HKN into HAI, please follow the instructions here. “

