HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) Announces Earnings Results

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) posted its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. HarborOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 21.96%.

Shares of NASDAQ:HONE traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $13.98. The company had a trading volume of 2,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,142. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. HarborOne Bancorp has a 52-week low of $8.99 and a 52-week high of $15.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.86 and a 200 day moving average of $14.15. The company has a market cap of $771.00 million, a PE ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 0.79.

Get HarborOne Bancorp alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 12th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. HarborOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.39%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded HarborOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in HarborOne Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) by 126.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,955 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.12% of HarborOne Bancorp worth $924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.36% of the company’s stock.

HarborOne Bancorp Company Profile

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of co-operative banking services. It operates through the HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage segments. The HarborOne Bank segment consists primarily of interest earned on loans and investment securities and service charges on deposit accounts.

Recommended Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for HarborOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HarborOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.