Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 1,850 ($24.17) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.46% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on HL. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,478 ($19.31) to GBX 1,381 ($18.04) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,980 ($25.87) target price on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 1,400 ($18.29) target price on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,925 ($25.15) to GBX 1,650 ($21.56) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,659.50 ($21.68).

Shares of HL stock opened at GBX 1,575 ($20.58) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,460.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,583.34. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 52 week low of GBX 1,323 ($17.29) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,796 ($23.46). The company has a market cap of £7.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.20.

In related news, insider Philip Johnson sold 8,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,420 ($18.55), for a total transaction of £120,174.60 ($157,008.88).

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

