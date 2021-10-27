Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $31.02

Shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $31.02 and traded as high as $31.02. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF shares last traded at $30.90, with a volume of 134,382 shares changing hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.04 and a 200-day moving average of $31.02.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 4,820,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $148,026,000 after buying an additional 214,239 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,342,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $102,650,000 after buying an additional 46,782 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,040,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,951,000 after buying an additional 61,576 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 813,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,613,000 after buying an additional 6,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 787,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,197,000 after buying an additional 14,230 shares during the last quarter.

Direct Markets Holdings Corp., formerly Rodman & Renshaw Capital Group, Inc, is a holding company. Through its subsidiaries, it is engaged in the investment banking business. The Company’s principal operating subsidiary is Rodman & Renshaw, LLC (R&R). It is an investment bank, which provides corporate finance, strategic advisory and related services to public and private companies across multiple sectors and regions.

