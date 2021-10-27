Harvest Minerals (LON:HMI) Trading Down 8.6%

Harvest Minerals Limited (LON:HMI)’s stock price dropped 8.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 3.20 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.20 ($0.04). Approximately 599,560 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 557,601 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.50 ($0.05).

The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3.41. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.11 million and a PE ratio of -5.36.

About Harvest Minerals (LON:HMI)

Harvest Minerals Limited engages in the mineral exploration and production of organic natural fertilizers in Brazil. The company holds 100% interests in the Arapua fertilizer project located in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil; the Mandacaru phosphate project comprising three exploration licenses covering an area of 5,908.67 hectares located in the Ceara State, Brazil; and the Sergi potash project located in the Sergipe State, Brazil.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for Harvest Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harvest Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.