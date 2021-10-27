Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Announces $0.68 Quarterly Dividend

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of 0.68 per share on Monday, November 15th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th.

Hasbro has increased its dividend by 22.5% over the last three years. Hasbro has a dividend payout ratio of 56.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Hasbro to earn $5.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.8%.

Hasbro stock opened at $91.36 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.01. The stock has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.00. Hasbro has a 12-month low of $81.69 and a 12-month high of $104.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 7.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hasbro will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Hasbro news, COO Eric Nyman sold 11,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.08, for a total value of $1,144,414.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,118 shares in the company, valued at $3,114,289.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hasbro stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 603,738 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 170,027 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.44% of Hasbro worth $57,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

HAS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Hasbro from $116.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Truist increased their target price on Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $101.45 target price (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Hasbro from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $101.45 target price on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.63.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

