Haverford Trust Co. Acquires 5,189 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Haverford Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 191,240 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,189 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $13,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in JCI. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 10.9% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 33,597,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,305,812,000 after acquiring an additional 3,301,697 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 0.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,400,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,232,343,000 after acquiring an additional 227,161 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 22.9% in the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 10,046,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870,260 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 5.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,267,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,369,000 after acquiring an additional 420,651 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 2.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,058,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,790,000 after acquiring an additional 144,658 shares during the period. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JCI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. HSBC raised their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.31.

Johnson Controls International stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.71. 37,614 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,144,962. The company has a market cap of $51.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.23, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12-month low of $40.92 and a 12-month high of $76.83.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 48.21%.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

