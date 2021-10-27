Haverford Trust Co. Acquires 9,270 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Haverford Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 550,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,270 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $57,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,523,563 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $474,023,000 after acquiring an additional 30,987 shares during the period. Quilter Plc lifted its stake in Chevron by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 222,246 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $23,290,000 after purchasing an additional 21,911 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 117,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,348,000 after purchasing an additional 21,758 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 129.1% in the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 9,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Chevron by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 210,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,048,000 after purchasing an additional 6,207 shares during the last quarter. 65.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP James William Johnson sold 78,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total value of $8,824,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total value of $627,256.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Redburn Partners raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.80.

CVX stock traded down $1.56 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $112.54. 254,105 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,501,354. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $100.89 and its 200 day moving average is $103.10. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $65.16 and a twelve month high of $114.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $217.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.32.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.12. Chevron had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 3.01%. The business had revenue of $37.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.59) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

