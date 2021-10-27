Haverford Trust Co. Buys 12,944 Shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

Haverford Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 559,482 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,944 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co. owned about 0.79% of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF worth $18,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 251.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $249,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BAB traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $32.99. 4,243 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 330,550. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $31.68 and a 1-year high of $34.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.06.

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

