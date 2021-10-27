Haverford Trust Co. Buys 24,685 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Haverford Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 936,811 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,685 shares during the quarter. Medtronic comprises approximately 1.4% of Haverford Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Haverford Trust Co. owned about 0.07% of Medtronic worth $116,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the 2nd quarter valued at $659,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,858,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,386 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Medtronic by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 658,115 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $81,692,000 after purchasing an additional 7,381 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,842,685 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $228,732,000 after purchasing an additional 246,864 shares during the period. 79.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MDT shares. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “focus list” rating and set a $153.00 price objective (up from $143.00) on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.14.

Medtronic stock traded down $1.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $122.64. The stock had a trading volume of 89,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,375,202. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $98.94 and a 12 month high of $135.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $129.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.82 billion, a PE ratio of 43.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 12.29%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd.

In other news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.52, for a total transaction of $526,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 49,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.58, for a total value of $6,221,027.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 143,922 shares of company stock worth $18,906,460 over the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

