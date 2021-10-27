Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) Shares Sold by Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC

Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC cut its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) by 54.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,563 shares during the period. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 1,333.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 66.3% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,503 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HE stock opened at $40.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.91. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.83 and a 1-year high of $45.97.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $680.26 million during the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 10.51%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.14%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hawaiian Electric Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.80.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Profile

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in power, financial, and renewable and sustainable infrastructure investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment offers essential electric service in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, and Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

