HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) PT Raised to $298.00 at Credit Suisse Group

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $267.00 to $298.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.45% from the company’s previous close.

HCA has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on HCA Healthcare in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $312.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $232.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup upped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $215.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $252.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.86.

HCA stock opened at $241.40 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $77.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.65. HCA Healthcare has a 1 year low of $121.91 and a 1 year high of $263.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $249.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $4.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.10 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.51 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 234.29% and a net margin of 8.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare will post 16.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jane D. Englebright sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.36, for a total transaction of $49,872.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles J. Hall sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.94, for a total value of $752,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 200,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,406,317.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,627 shares of company stock valued at $11,909,748. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 68.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

