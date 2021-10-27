HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) PT Raised to $298.00 at Credit Suisse Group

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $267.00 to $298.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.45% from the company’s previous close.
HCA has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on HCA Healthcare in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $312.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $232.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup upped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $215.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $252.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.86.
HCA stock opened at $241.40 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $77.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.65. HCA Healthcare has a 1 year low of $121.91 and a 1 year high of $263.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $249.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.21.
In related news, SVP Jane D. Englebright sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.36, for a total transaction of $49,872.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles J. Hall sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.94, for a total value of $752,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 200,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,406,317.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,627 shares of company stock valued at $11,909,748. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 68.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About HCA Healthcare
HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.
