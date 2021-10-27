Head-To-Head Analysis: Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) & Cullman Bancorp (NASDAQ:CULL)

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) and Cullman Bancorp (NASDAQ:CULL) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Home Bancorp and Cullman Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Home Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00 Cullman Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Home Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $40.00, indicating a potential upside of 2.49%. Given Home Bancorp’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Home Bancorp is more favorable than Cullman Bancorp.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Home Bancorp and Cullman Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Home Bancorp $118.43 million 2.85 $24.76 million $2.87 13.60 Cullman Bancorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Home Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Cullman Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Home Bancorp and Cullman Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Home Bancorp 36.08% 13.43% 1.64% Cullman Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

39.8% of Home Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 6.7% of Home Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Home Bancorp beats Cullman Bancorp on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Home Bancorp Company Profile

Home Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers customer deposits, repayments of loans, repayments of investments, and funds borrowed from outside sources. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.

Cullman Bancorp Company Profile

Cullman Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company that engages in the provision of financial savings services through its subsidiary. Its subsidiary business offers deposits and loans. The company is headquartered in Cullman, AL.

