Head to Head Analysis: LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) and AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY)

AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY) and LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares AcuityAds and LiveRamp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AcuityAds 8.27% 37.91% 21.30% LiveRamp -11.06% -5.81% -4.93%

This table compares AcuityAds and LiveRamp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AcuityAds $78.30 million 4.87 $2.76 million $0.20 31.50 LiveRamp $443.03 million 8.10 -$90.27 million ($1.36) -38.86

AcuityAds has higher earnings, but lower revenue than LiveRamp. LiveRamp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AcuityAds, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

16.8% of AcuityAds shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.3% of LiveRamp shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of LiveRamp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for AcuityAds and LiveRamp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AcuityAds 0 0 3 0 3.00 LiveRamp 0 1 8 0 2.89

AcuityAds presently has a consensus target price of $15.50, suggesting a potential upside of 146.03%. LiveRamp has a consensus target price of $81.78, suggesting a potential upside of 54.74%. Given AcuityAds’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe AcuityAds is more favorable than LiveRamp.

Summary

AcuityAds beats LiveRamp on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AcuityAds

AcuityAds Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of digital advertising solutions. It focuses on self-serve programmatic marketing platform. It offers video advertising, self-serve advertising technology, and mobile advertising. The company was founded by Tal Hayek, Nathan Mekuz, Rachel Kapcan, and Joe Ontman on October 9, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About LiveRamp

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. operates as a global technology company. It is engaged in providing identity platform leveraged by brands and partners to deliver innovative products and exceptional experiences. The firm’s identifyLink connects people, data and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing revolution and allowing consumers to safely connect with brands and products. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

