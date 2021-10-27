Head-To-Head Analysis: NetObjects (OTCMKTS:NETO) and Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD)

NetObjects (OTCMKTS:NETO) and Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares NetObjects and Lightspeed POS’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NetObjects N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Lightspeed POS $221.73 million 57.38 -$124.28 million ($0.65) -146.35

NetObjects has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Lightspeed POS.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

53.8% of Lightspeed POS shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.6% of NetObjects shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares NetObjects and Lightspeed POS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NetObjects N/A N/A N/A Lightspeed POS -50.92% -3.07% -2.78%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for NetObjects and Lightspeed POS, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NetObjects 0 0 0 0 N/A Lightspeed POS 1 2 13 0 2.75

Lightspeed POS has a consensus price target of $121.93, indicating a potential upside of 28.17%. Given Lightspeed POS’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Lightspeed POS is more favorable than NetObjects.

NetObjects Company Profile

NetObjects, Inc. engages in the provision software solutions and services. Its products include NetObjects Fusion 2015, NetObjects Mosaic, and Fusion Essentials. The company was founded on November 21, 1995 and is headquartered in Doylestown, PA.

Lightspeed POS Company Profile

Lightspeed POS Inc. provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc. The company's cloud platforms are designed interrelated elements, such as omni-channel consumer experience, a comprehensive back-office operations management suite to improve customers' efficiency and insight, and the facilitation of payments. Its platform functionalities include full omni-channel capabilities, order-ahead and curbside pickup, point of sale, product and menu management, employee and inventory management, analytics and reporting, multi-location connectivity, loyalty, customer management, and tailored financial solutions. The company also offers Lightspeed Loyalty; Lightspeed Analytics; Lightspeed Payments, a payment processing solution; and Lightspeed Capital, a merchant cash advance program. In addition, it sells a suite of hardware products to complement its software solutions for the retail and hospitality segments, such as customer facing displays, stands, barcode scanners, receipt printers, cash drawers, payment terminals, and an assortment of other accessories, as well as provides installation and implementation services. The company was formerly known as LightSpeed Retail Inc. and changed its name to Lightspeed POS Inc. in October 2014. Lightspeed POS Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in MontrÃ©al, Canada.

