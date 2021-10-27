Head-To-Head Comparison: Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) versus Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) and Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Bluegreen Vacations and Urban Edge Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bluegreen Vacations 0.95% 1.27% 0.27% Urban Edge Properties 12.93% 4.54% 1.54%

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Bluegreen Vacations and Urban Edge Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bluegreen Vacations 0 0 4 0 3.00 Urban Edge Properties 1 1 2 0 2.25

Bluegreen Vacations currently has a consensus target price of $41.38, suggesting a potential upside of 66.10%. Urban Edge Properties has a consensus target price of $19.69, suggesting a potential upside of 8.77%. Given Bluegreen Vacations’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Bluegreen Vacations is more favorable than Urban Edge Properties.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

33.9% of Bluegreen Vacations shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.4% of Urban Edge Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 33.2% of Bluegreen Vacations shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.4% of Urban Edge Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Bluegreen Vacations has a beta of 2.05, meaning that its stock price is 105% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Urban Edge Properties has a beta of 1.78, meaning that its stock price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bluegreen Vacations and Urban Edge Properties’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bluegreen Vacations $519.47 million 1.05 -$80.53 million ($2.82) -8.83 Urban Edge Properties $330.10 million 6.42 $93.59 million $0.88 20.57

Urban Edge Properties has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Bluegreen Vacations. Bluegreen Vacations is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Urban Edge Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Bluegreen Vacations

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the real estate, real estate joint ventures, and middle market operating businesses. It operates through the following segments: Bluegreen, BBX Capital Real Estate, Renin, and BBX Sweet Holdings. The Bluegreen segment markets, sells, and manages real estate-based vacation ownership interests in resorts located in popular, high-volume, and drive-to vacation destinations. The BBX Capital Real Estate segment includes acquisition, development, construction, ownership, financing, and management of real estate and investments in real estate joint ventures. The Renin segment involves in the design, manufacture, and distribution of sliding doors, door systems and hardware, and home decor products and operates. The BBX Sweet Holdings segment engages in the ownership and management of operating businesses in the confectionery industry, including IT’SUGAR, Hoffman’s Chocolates, and Las Olas Confections and Snacks. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

About Urban Edge Properties

Urban Edge Properties is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, malls, and warehouse parks. The company was founded on June 18, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

