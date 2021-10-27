Head to Head Comparison: Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) & IM Cannabis (NASDAQ:IMCC)

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) and IM Cannabis (NASDAQ:IMCC) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

Get Cronos Group alerts:

This table compares Cronos Group and IM Cannabis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cronos Group -258.59% -9.48% -8.36% IM Cannabis -62.31% -20.56% -13.99%

This table compares Cronos Group and IM Cannabis’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cronos Group $46.72 million 43.78 -$73.14 million ($0.38) -14.42 IM Cannabis $11.86 million 16.42 -$21.42 million ($0.55) -5.27

IM Cannabis has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cronos Group. Cronos Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than IM Cannabis, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Cronos Group and IM Cannabis, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cronos Group 3 2 1 0 1.67 IM Cannabis 0 0 3 0 3.00

Cronos Group presently has a consensus target price of $8.70, indicating a potential upside of 58.76%. IM Cannabis has a consensus target price of $8.75, indicating a potential upside of 201.83%. Given IM Cannabis’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe IM Cannabis is more favorable than Cronos Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

13.9% of Cronos Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.7% of IM Cannabis shares are held by institutional investors. 5.5% of Cronos Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Cronos Group beats IM Cannabis on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cronos Group Company Profile

Cronos Group, Inc. engages in the production and distribution of cannabis. Its brands include PEACE NATURALS, COVE, Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE+. The company was founded by Lorne Michael Gertner and Paul Rosen on August 21, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

IM Cannabis Company Profile

IM Cannabis Corp. engages in breeding, growing, and supply of medical cannabis products in Israel, Germany, and Canada. It offers strains under the Roma, Dairy Queen, London, Tel Aviv, Paris, and Pandora Box brands; and CBD oil products under the IMC brand. The company also offers its intellectual property related services to the medical cannabis industry. IM Cannabis Corp. is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for Cronos Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cronos Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.