Healthcare Services Group, Inc. Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.83 Per Share (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) – Stock analysts at William Blair decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Healthcare Services Group in a report released on Wednesday, October 20th. William Blair analyst R. Daniels now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $0.83 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.19. William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Healthcare Services Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Services Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

Shares of Healthcare Services Group stock opened at $20.04 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.49 and a 200 day moving average of $28.34. Healthcare Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $19.70 and a fifty-two week high of $35.80.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The business services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $415.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.48 million. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 5.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This is a positive change from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.88%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 357.9% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,577,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,213,000 after buying an additional 1,232,893 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 65.7% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,374,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,554,000 after buying an additional 941,876 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 74.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 691,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,845,000 after buying an additional 294,655 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 21.0% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,416,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,712,000 after buying an additional 246,129 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in Healthcare Services Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,791,000.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of keeping, laundry and dietary services to long-term care and related health care facilities. It operates its business through the Housekeeping and Dietary segments. The Housekeeping segment consists of the management of the client’s housekeeping department, which is responsible for the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of patient rooms and common areas of a client facility, as well as the laundering and processing of the personal clothing belonging to the facility’s patients.

