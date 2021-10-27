Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. is an international offshore energy company that provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on their growing well intervention and robotics operations. Their Contracting Services seek to provide services and methodologies which they believe are critical to developing offshore reservoirs and maximizing production economics. Their operations goal is to deliver our services in a cost effective manner and with zero incidents. The company seeks to align the interests of the producer and the contractor by investing in mature offshore oil and gas properties, hub production facilities and proven undeveloped reserve plays where Helix Energy Solutions Group adds value by deploying vessels from its diverse contracting fleet. This unique integration of marine contracting and oil and gas operations is designed to add stability to revenues and earnings in an industry as cyclical as energy. “

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $5.30 to $4.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Bank of America lowered Helix Energy Solutions Group from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Helix Energy Solutions Group from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.33.

HLX opened at $4.12 on Tuesday. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a 52-week low of $2.23 and a 52-week high of $6.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $621.28 million, a P/E ratio of 51.51 and a beta of 3.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.65.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). Helix Energy Solutions Group had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 0.17%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Helix Energy Solutions Group will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 142.9% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,227,197 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,977,000 after purchasing an additional 4,839,992 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,838,139 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $61,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936,876 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 195.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 807,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,078,000 after purchasing an additional 534,424 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,518,561 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,512,000 after purchasing an additional 486,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,946,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

About Helix Energy Solutions Group

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc is an international offshore energy company. It focuses on subsea construction, maintenance and salvage services to the offshore natural gas and oil industry. The firm also provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention and robotics operations.

