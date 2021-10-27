Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V (OTCMKTS:HCICU) Shares Sold by Rivernorth Capital Management LLC

Rivernorth Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V (OTCMKTS:HCICU) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,256 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V were worth $1,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HCICU. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V during the first quarter worth approximately $702,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V during the first quarter worth approximately $272,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V during the first quarter worth approximately $708,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V in the 1st quarter valued at $1,697,000.

OTCMKTS:HCICU opened at $10.31 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.28. Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V has a 1-year low of $9.83 and a 1-year high of $13.30.

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V is a blank check company. The company was formerly known as Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. V and changed its name to Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V in November 2020. Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V was founded in 2020 and is based in Wilson, Wyoming.

