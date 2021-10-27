Hero Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:HENC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Hero Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:HENC) saw a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 93.5% from the September 30th total of 16,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 195,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS HENC traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 370,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,893. Hero Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.08.

Get Hero Technologies alerts:

About Hero Technologies

Hero Technologies, Inc engages in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. It focuses on Australia’s Cooper Basin in the State of South Australia. The company was founded on May 14, 2004 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Hero Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hero Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.