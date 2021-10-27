Hero Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:HENC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Hero Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:HENC) saw a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 93.5% from the September 30th total of 16,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 195,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS HENC traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 370,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,893. Hero Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.08.
About Hero Technologies
See Also: What is the yield curve?
Receive News & Ratings for Hero Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hero Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.