Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) Raises Dividend to $0.51 Per Share

Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.51 per share on Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 3rd. This is a positive change from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50.

Hess Midstream has increased its dividend payment by 198.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Hess Midstream has a dividend payout ratio of 112.2% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Hess Midstream to earn $2.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.02 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 89.4%.

Get Hess Midstream alerts:

Shares of NYSE HESM opened at $25.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.97. The stock has a market cap of $641.22 million, a PE ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 2.13. Hess Midstream has a 1 year low of $15.70 and a 1 year high of $30.34.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $294.80 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hess Midstream will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hess Midstream news, Director Corp Hess sold 4,312,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total transaction of $108,330,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 67,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 536,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,544,000 after buying an additional 101,020 shares during the last quarter. 72.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Hess Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Hess Midstream from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hess Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Hess Midstream from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Hess Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.50.

About Hess Midstream

Hess Midstream LP engages in the ownership, development and acquisition of midstream assets to provide services to third-party crude oil and natural gas producers. It operates through the following segments: Gathering, Processing and Storage and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment consists of natural gas and crude oil gathering and compression.

Further Reading: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.