Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Position Lifted by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 248,181 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $3,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HPE. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 230,775.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 9,231 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 195,043 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,070,000 after buying an additional 4,803 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 549,953 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,656,000 after buying an additional 155,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 205.6% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 35,656 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 23,990 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

In other news, SVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 8,535 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total value of $131,951.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 16,512 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total transaction of $240,249.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 135,469 shares of company stock worth $2,056,083. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HPE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.69.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $14.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.09. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52 week low of $8.28 and a 52 week high of $16.74.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 8.24%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Research analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 35.56%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides a portfolio of services-led and software-enabled infrastructure and solutions.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.