HH&L Acquisition Co. (NYSE:HHLA) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

HH&L Acquisition Co. (NYSE:HHLA) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,700 shares, a decrease of 87.9% from the September 30th total of 287,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 137,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of HHLA stock remained flat at $$9.73 on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 25,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,696. HH&L Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $10.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.69.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in HH&L Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $9,824,000. Senator Investment Group LP boosted its stake in HH&L Acquisition by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,275,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the period. III Capital Management bought a new position in HH&L Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $970,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in HH&L Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $309,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in HH&L Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $251,000. Institutional investors own 38.14% of the company’s stock.

HH&L Acquisition Co is a blank check company. HH&L Acquisition Co was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

