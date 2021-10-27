Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) Hits New 52-Week High at $154.97

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $154.97 and last traded at $154.75, with a volume of 3993 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $154.72.
HRC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Hill-Rom from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Sunday, September 19th. KeyCorp cut shares of Hill-Rom from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Hill-Rom from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hill-Rom currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.80.
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.04. The company has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.61 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.38.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 502 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Hill-Rom during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 563 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom in the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 150.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 704 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. 84.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Hill-Rom Company Profile (NYSE:HRC)
Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company. The firm focuses on patient care solutions that improve clinical and economic outcomes. It operates through the following segments: Patient Support System, Front Line Care and Surgical Solutions. The Patient Support Systems segment provides bed frames and surfaces, mobility and clinical workflow solutions.
Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Hill-Rom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hill-Rom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.