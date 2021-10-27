Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) Hits New 52-Week High at $154.97

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $154.97 and last traded at $154.75, with a volume of 3993 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $154.72.

HRC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Hill-Rom from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Sunday, September 19th. KeyCorp cut shares of Hill-Rom from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Hill-Rom from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hill-Rom currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.80.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.04. The company has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.61 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.03. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 21.74%. The company had revenue of $717.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 502 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Hill-Rom during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 563 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom in the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 150.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 704 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. 84.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hill-Rom Company Profile (NYSE:HRC)

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company. The firm focuses on patient care solutions that improve clinical and economic outcomes. It operates through the following segments: Patient Support System, Front Line Care and Surgical Solutions. The Patient Support Systems segment provides bed frames and surfaces, mobility and clinical workflow solutions.

