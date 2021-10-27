Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) Shares Acquired by Parsifal Capital Management LP

Parsifal Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,927,989 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,297 shares during the period. Hilton Grand Vacations accounts for 13.3% of Parsifal Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Parsifal Capital Management LP owned about 4.58% of Hilton Grand Vacations worth $162,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 5.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,138,000 after buying an additional 5,109 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,352,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,704,000 after acquiring an additional 46,670 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations during the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 159.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 71,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 43,727 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 213.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 9,977 shares during the period. 98.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HGV has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th.

Shares of HGV stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $49.78. The stock had a trading volume of 3,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 780,871. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78, a current ratio of 8.09 and a quick ratio of 6.48. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.20 and a twelve month high of $50.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of -26.94 and a beta of 2.17.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.11). Hilton Grand Vacations had a positive return on equity of 14.76% and a negative net margin of 16.08%. The firm had revenue of $334.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.15 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Hilton Grand Vacations Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations, Inc engages in marketing and sale of vacation ownership interval and management of resorts in urban destinations. It operates through the Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. The Real Estate Sales and Financing segment refers to the sale of vacation ownership intervals on behalf of third-party developers using the Hilton Grand Vacations brand in exchange for sales, marketing and brand fees, and the financing solutions.

