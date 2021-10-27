HLS Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:HLS) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

HLS Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:HLS) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of HLS stock opened at C$19.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$628.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.55. HLS Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of C$14.02 and a fifty-two week high of C$21.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$18.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$17.97.

Get HLS Therapeutics alerts:

HLS Therapeutics (TSE:HLS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.21) by C$0.13. The firm had revenue of C$18.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$18.33 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that HLS Therapeutics will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on HLS. Bloom Burton reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HLS Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James raised shares of HLS Therapeutics to an “outperform” rating and set a C$26.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

HLS Therapeutics Company Profile

HLS Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires and commercializes pharmaceutical products in the specialty central nervous system and cardiovascular markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its lead product is Clozaril, an atypical antipsychotic used in the treatment of schizophrenia.

See Also: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for HLS Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HLS Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.