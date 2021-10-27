HNI (NYSE:HNI) Shares Gap Down to $39.95

Shares of HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $39.95, but opened at $38.95. HNI shares last traded at $39.03, with a volume of 145 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.77.

HNI (NYSE:HNI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.43. The business had revenue of $586.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.14 million. HNI had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th.

In other HNI news, Director Larry B. Porcellato sold 2,000 shares of HNI stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.87, for a total value of $75,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HNI. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of HNI by 71.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 538,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,671,000 after purchasing an additional 224,177 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of HNI by 36.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 494,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,553,000 after purchasing an additional 131,892 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of HNI by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,677,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $205,684,000 after purchasing an additional 113,408 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of HNI by 18.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 676,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,743,000 after purchasing an additional 104,161 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of HNI by 209.8% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 142,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,653,000 after purchasing an additional 96,778 shares during the period. 75.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HNI Company Profile

HNI Corp. engages in the provision of workplace furnishings and residential building products. It operates through the following segments: Workplace Furnishing and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment manufactures and markets a broad line of commercial and home office furniture, which includes panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, tables, and architectural products.

