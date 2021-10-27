HollyFrontier (HFC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. HollyFrontier had a negative return on equity of 2.18% and a net margin of 1.43%. HollyFrontier’s revenue was up 121.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. On average, analysts expect HollyFrontier to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get HollyFrontier alerts:

NYSE:HFC opened at $36.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.45 and a beta of 1.79. HollyFrontier has a one year low of $16.81 and a one year high of $42.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.73.

In related news, CEO Michael Jennings acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.07 per share, with a total value of $218,025.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Franklin Myers acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.20 per share, with a total value of $146,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 44,825 shares in the company, valued at $1,308,890. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in HollyFrontier stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) by 143.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 998,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 587,834 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.61% of HollyFrontier worth $32,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

HFC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered HollyFrontier from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Cowen upgraded HollyFrontier from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded HollyFrontier from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of HollyFrontier in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.89.

HollyFrontier Company Profile

HollyFrontier Corp. is an independent petroleum refiner and marketer. It specializes in gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, and modified asphalt. The firm operates through the following segments: Refining; Lubricants and Specialty Products; and Holly Energy Partners, LP (HEP). The Refining segment includes the operations in El Dorado, Tulsa, Navajo, Cheyenne, and Woods Cross Refineries.

Featured Article: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for HollyFrontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HollyFrontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.