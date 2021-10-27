Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) Announces Earnings Results

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.68, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Home Bancorp had a net margin of 36.08% and a return on equity of 13.43%.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBCP traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.99. 1,577 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,813. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $345.75 million, a PE ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 0.78. Home Bancorp has a 12 month low of $24.51 and a 12 month high of $39.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Home Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

In other Home Bancorp news, Director Chris P. Rader acquired 1,000 shares of Home Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.87 per share, with a total value of $36,870.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Home Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,993 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.51% of Home Bancorp worth $1,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 39.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Bancorp Company Profile

Home Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers customer deposits, repayments of loans, repayments of investments, and funds borrowed from outside sources. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.

