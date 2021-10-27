HomeServe’s (HSV) Buy Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

HomeServe (LON:HSV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a report released on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 1,450 ($18.94) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price indicates a potential upside of 68.41% from the stock’s previous close.

HSV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on HomeServe from GBX 1,215 ($15.87) to GBX 1,177 ($15.38) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,260 ($16.46) target price on shares of HomeServe in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays upgraded HomeServe to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from GBX 1,200 ($15.68) to GBX 1,160 ($15.16) in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on HomeServe from GBX 1,110 ($14.50) to GBX 1,020 ($13.33) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HomeServe currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,286.70 ($16.81).

HSV stock opened at GBX 861 ($11.25) on Wednesday. HomeServe has a 1-year low of GBX 787 ($10.28) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,288 ($16.83). The firm has a market cap of £2.90 billion and a PE ratio of 93.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 924.50 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 981.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.42.

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to homeowners under the HomeServe brand. The company offers home assistance via subscription-based membership services for plumbing, heating, electrical, locks, glazing, pest control, and technology. It also operates an online marketplace to help homeowners to find local trade on-demand, as well as to help with a range of home repairs and improvements, including landscape gardening and carpet cleaning.

