HomeServe’s (HSV) Buy Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Posted by on Oct 27th, 2021

HomeServe (LON:HSV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a report released on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 1,450 ($18.94) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price indicates a potential upside of 68.41% from the stock’s previous close.

HSV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on HomeServe from GBX 1,215 ($15.87) to GBX 1,177 ($15.38) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,260 ($16.46) target price on shares of HomeServe in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays upgraded HomeServe to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from GBX 1,200 ($15.68) to GBX 1,160 ($15.16) in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on HomeServe from GBX 1,110 ($14.50) to GBX 1,020 ($13.33) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HomeServe currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,286.70 ($16.81).

HSV stock opened at GBX 861 ($11.25) on Wednesday. HomeServe has a 1-year low of GBX 787 ($10.28) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,288 ($16.83). The firm has a market cap of £2.90 billion and a PE ratio of 93.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 924.50 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 981.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.42.

HomeServe Company Profile

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to homeowners under the HomeServe brand. The company offers home assistance via subscription-based membership services for plumbing, heating, electrical, locks, glazing, pest control, and technology. It also operates an online marketplace to help homeowners to find local trade on-demand, as well as to help with a range of home repairs and improvements, including landscape gardening and carpet cleaning.

See Also: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Analyst Recommendations for HomeServe (LON:HSV)

Receive News & Ratings for HomeServe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeServe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.