Horizon Discovery Group plc (HZD.L) (LON:HZD) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $31.79

Horizon Discovery Group plc (HZD.L) (LON:HZD) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 31.79 ($0.42) and traded as low as GBX 19.79 ($0.26). Horizon Discovery Group plc (HZD.L) shares last traded at GBX 19.87 ($0.26), with a volume of 14,054 shares.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 31.79 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 28.94. The company has a market cap of £302.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.98, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 3.08.

About Horizon Discovery Group plc (HZD.L) (LON:HZD)

Horizon Discovery Group plc, a cell engineering company, engages in the design, manufacture, and application of gene editing and gene modulation tools in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Screening, Research Reagents, Diagnostics, and BioProduction segments.

